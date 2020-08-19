Artist recreates lifelike portraits of celebrities with paint

- Safeyah Aljabouri is an artist from Manchester who’s popular for her lifelike portraits with oil paint.
- She works in realism, and a popular request is her portraits of celebrities.
- Her process is to work from dark to light, starting with the shadows, hair, and dark parts under the chin. Highlights bring it all together.
