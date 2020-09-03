An artist imagines what Disney princesses would look like with diverse body types

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Crystal Walter puts her own spin on classic Disney characters with her artwork.

Summary List Placement

Crystal Walter is a Wisconsin-based artist who creates digital drawings of Disney princesses with diverse body types.

Crystal Walter Crystal Walter’s work shows the princess characters she wishes she saw growing up.

Walter, who shares her drawings on her Instagram page @neoqlassicalart, has been an artist since she was little, and she’s always loved drawing people.

“The mediums have changed through the years, from crayon, to pen, to paint, and now to digital art, but the human variety has always been especially fascinating and beautiful to me,” Walter told Insider.

Through her reimagined versions of Disney characters, Walter wants to show young people that princesses come in all shapes and sizes.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter’s re-creation of Princess Aurora from ‘Sleeping Beauty.’

“When I was little, I had the fantasy in the back of my mind that I would grow up pretty and tall, and fall in love with the prince and live happily ever after,” Walter said. “But in the Disney world, only the girls who look a certain way will get to have that beautiful outcome, and that takes root in the mind from an early age.”

Walter first thought of herself as “too fat” after attending a princess-themed birthday party as a child.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter’s rendition of Cinderella.

Walter recalled attending a princess-themed birthday party when she was 8 years old. As part of the festivities, attendees got to pick a princess gown to wear for the party, but Walter remembered struggling to find one that fit.

“Everyone else found a pretty dress to wear fairly quickly,” Walter said. “I ended up in an adult-sized dress that was ill-fitting, and I was heartbroken.”

“I think that’s the first time I really thought of my body as being too fat,” she continued. “And in my mind, that meant that I would never be the princess I wanted to be when I grew up.”

Growing up, she didn’t see many positive role models with bigger body types — and she wanted to change that.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter wants other girls to see themselves in her drawings of Disney princesses.

“I was a heavy child and saw no positive role models who looked like me in past or contemporary media, and that was very difficult growing up,” Walter said.

Walter wants her art to help people undergoing obstacles she battled as a teenager related to her body image.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart She hopes her drawings — such as this one, inspired by Pocahontas — can bring people hope.

“As a young adult, I went through severe depression and was at one of the lowest points of my life and not wanting to live. During this time, I was doing an intermittent fasting diet and walking miles every day to escape my home life, and I’d lost some weight,” Walter said.

She added that she felt conflicted when family and friends would congratulate her on her weight loss, as she still didn’t feel happy.

She hopes her art reflects the challenges she has overcome.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter’s re-creation of the Rapunzel character from ‘Tangled.’

“Through my experience, I found that whatever size you are when you’re living your most joyful, fulfilling life is the size you are meant to be at that time,” she said.

In 2018, Walter brought her vision of inclusive princesses to life by re-creating Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.”

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Ariel was the first princess Walter reimagined.

Walter said that she thinks her rendition of Ariel aligns with the character’s story line in “The Little Mermaid.”

“Ariel has a real independent spirit and a mind of her own, and I think that gives her a lot of relatability with people,” she said.

Walter has since put her own spin on a number of beloved Disney characters.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter’s drawing of Megara from ‘Hercules.’

Walter told Insider that she’s moved away from connecting her drawings to the idea of “body positivity,” as she personally doesn’t agree with the direction the movement has taken.

Instead, she sees herself as an “advocate for the representation of fat bodies,” and her drawings of iconic Disney characters – from movies like “Hercules,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Brave,” and more – help her express that.

Her depictions of the Disney princesses are meant to be relatable.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter’s rendition of Mulan from the eponymous Disney story.

Walter wants people to know that her drawings are meant to be relatable to a wide range of audiences in comparison to the body proportions of the original animated characters.

“The reason I draw them fat is not to make them ‘realistic.’ It’s to see myself in them and to help other fat folks see themselves in them,” she said.

Walter has also reimagined some Disney princes, such as Aladdin, to show that male characters are also drawn with idealised body types.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter drew her version of Aladdin and Jasmine from ‘Aladdin.’

Walter said that in her opinion, Disney princes “tend to be drawn with an exaggerated shoulder-to-hip ratio” and body proportions that she thinks are promoted as being masculine.

“There is no perfect body type for anyone of any gender,” Walter said.

She’s inspired by the positive responses from fans who appreciate her work.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter’s drawing of Princess Tiana from ‘The Princess and the Frog.’

“I hear from people who cry happy tears because they finally feel like they can relate to these characters they have loved their whole lives,” Walter said.

She said that other fans of her work express a range of emotions.

“There are people who are sad for their inner child who needed this growing up,” she said.

Walter has faced some criticism from people who say she’s “glorifying obesity,” but she said that’s not the purpose of her art.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter told Insider that she sees all bodies as equal.

“I’ve never told anyone to get more fat, or that being fat is more desirable than being thin – simply that fat lives are equal and just as worth living as any other,” Walter said.

Walter sees no limit when it comes to sharing her fresh takes on the beloved characters she wishes she saw growing up.

Crystal Walter/Neoqlassicalart Walter uses her iPad to create most of her drawings, such as this one of Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast.’

Find more of Walter’s work on Instagram.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.