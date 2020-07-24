Artist precisely colours inside the lines of this colouring book

- Nicky Kumar is an artist living in Vancouver who shares videos of herself precisely colouring inside the lines of the colouring books she illustrates.
- After spending some time colouring in books she bought, she decided to start drawing ones herself.
- She has now made a colouring book that is sold on Amazon and teaches drawing classes in Vancouver.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Following is a transcript of the video.
Narrator: This artist precisely colours inside the lines of colouring books. Nicky Kumar is artist living in Vancouver. She illustrates her own colouring books. After buying colouring books for a while, she started making her own. Now she has a published colouring book of her own.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.