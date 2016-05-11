An artist paints incredibly detailed portraits on the palm of his hand -- and then transfers them to paper

Russell Powell is an elementary school teacher and artist from California. He paints stunning portraits on his hand using face paint, and then presses it on to a piece of paper. The result is a mirror image of his palm and the painting on it. He calls the process hand-stamping.
Written and produced by Kristen Griffin
Follow INSIDER Design on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.