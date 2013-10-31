Banksy's Former Collaborator Gives His Take On The Elusive Artist

In 2008, Paul Lindhaul, co-founder of Colossal Media, and his crew were tapped by Banksy to co-create a public art project in Manhattan.

As the elusive artist’s month long residency in New York wraps up, Lindhaul rips on taggers riding off of Banksy’s fame and gives his take on why Banksy’s work is relevant within the wider scope of art history. Click for sound.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Kamelia Angelova

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.