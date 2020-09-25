Madeline Rector is an artist in Texas who specialises in magazine paper mosaics and collages.

She rips out solid colours from magazines and organizes them into piles based on colour.

Madeline sketches a portrait onto a black canvas and glues the magazine scraps onto the canvas to create a mosaic portrait.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: This artist creates mosaic portraits using magazine scraps. Madeline Rector rips out solid colours from magazines…And organizes them into piles based on colour. Each portrait starts with a sketch on canvas. Madeline uses a photo of the person for reference. Then she’ll carefully select and glue on the magazine scraps. Depending on the light, you’ll see the texture of the scraps more. Her favourite piece is of her grandfather. He’s the one who gave her all the magazines.

