Swedish artist Julia Koceva makes stunning drawings out of thousands of tiny dots. She draws everything from celebrities to animals, and spends an average of 40 hours on each drawing.

Check out her artwork on Etsy and Instagram.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.