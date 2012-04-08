HAPPY EASTER: Check Out These Spegg-tacular Celebrity-Painted Eggs

Photo: Courtesy John Lamouranne
Artist John Lamouranne is best known as “The Egg Man.”The New Orleans native earned this nickname after painting eggs with celebrity likenesses for more than 30 years.
Lamouranne began painting single eggs after a trip to Disney World in 1978; however, after a dream where he envisioned people made out of two eggs, with one for the head and the other for the body, he changed his approach.
Over the past 34 years, Lamouranne has painted a few thousand eggs of which he both sells and gives away as gifts. Many of his eggs are featured on his site, iamjohntheeggman.com; however, he also takes special requests.
This week, we had the pleasure of speaking with the egg man. He sent us over some of his latest works, including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the Marx Brothers, Jack Nicholson, Lady Gaga, “The Hangover” crew, Mitt Romney and Steve Jobs.
Check out his egg-citing art and what we learned about the business of egg-decorating.
(Below: Brangelina) John does it all on his own. He doesn't trust anyone else to package and ship the eggs with care.
... Like for this rendition of the Titanic he just finished. Lamouranne didn't create it to commemorate the ship's 100th anniversary, or the re-release of the film. It's just been on his list of things to do.
(Below: Eddie Murphy) In the beginning, he simply used chicken eggs. He drilled holes in each end and drained the eggs by carefully blowing them out.
(Below: The Marx Brothers) He figured this was a waste of food, so he began feeding them to his neighbour's pet Beagles (with permission) while away on vacation. Little did the neighbour know, John went through dozens of eggs every week.
He typically works on 4 to 5 eggs at a time for efficiency. He's bought plenty of dolls over the years, using their arms on his creations. Watch The Egg Man bring the Beatles to life below:
(Below: Steve Jobs) They're big hits in the U.S., too, with most eggs sold in California and New York.
(Below: Elton John) John never paints the same egg twice. Upon delivery, each comes with it's own certificate of authenticity so you know you're getting a one-of-a-kind artwork. When you buy an egg, you're getting a one-of-a-kind image.
His favourite, as well as his most complex request, came from this couple. John duplicated their living room to scale creating everything out of eggs and balsa wood.
What's next in the pipeline? Lamouranne has some more Beatles eggs up his sleeve since they're his big sellers. He's also working on Star Trek's Spock.
While Lamouranne doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon, he does have one more thing he wants to do …
He'd like to do a hardcover book on the eggs including funny anecdotes from over the years. We're sure he has his fair share.
