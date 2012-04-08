HAPPY EASTER: Check Out These Spegg-tacular Celebrity-Painted Eggs

The Three Stooges are among thousands of eggs Lamouranne has created over the years.

Photo: Courtesy John Lamouranne

Artist John Lamouranne is best known as “The Egg Man.”The New Orleans native earned this nickname after painting eggs with celebrity likenesses for more than 30 years.



Lamouranne began painting single eggs after a trip to Disney World in 1978; however, after a dream where he envisioned people made out of two eggs, with one for the head and the other for the body, he changed his approach.

Over the past 34 years, Lamouranne has painted a few thousand eggs of which he both sells and gives away as gifts. Many of his eggs are featured on his site, iamjohntheeggman.com; however, he also takes special requests.

This week, we had the pleasure of speaking with the egg man. He sent us over some of his latest works, including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the Marx Brothers, Jack Nicholson, Lady Gaga, “The Hangover” crew, Mitt Romney and Steve Jobs.

Check out his egg-citing art and what we learned about the business of egg-decorating.

