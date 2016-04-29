An artist uses mathematical formulas to make otherworldly geometric sculptures

John Edmark makes his artwork with geometric formulas. Over his career he’s studied maths, architecture, computer science, art, and animation, and he uses all of them in his work. He studies shapes and finds unexpected patterns, and then renders them into moving physical objects with 3D printing and laser-cutting.

