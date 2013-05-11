These Are The Smallest Works Of Art We Have Ever Seen

Turkish artist Hasan Kale paints gorgeous, miniature paintings on teeny, tiny surfaces, ranging from small pills to the wings of butterflies and beetles.



His subjects are predominantly water scenes and cityscapes of Istanbul, and he hand-paints all of his art using a small artist’s brush and no magnifying glass.

The paintings are so detailed that to prove their authenticity, Kale has uploaded numerous videos of himself at work to his Facebook page.

He shared some highlights from his collection with Business Insider.

