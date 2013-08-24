Check Out This Digital Tattoo That Can Only Be Seen With A Smartphone

This video shows artist Anthony Antonellis getting an RFID chip implanted in his hand to “store and display net art”.

To activate, Antonellis holds his phone up to his hand and it launches his own personal animated GIF.

Animal New York was on hand to document the experience and published this video explaining the process and how the chip works.

The video might be a little tough to watch for those who are squeamish but it’s still interesting.

