An artist makes elaborate wire sculptures that transform

Gavin Worth is an artist who creates amazingly detailed sculptures made out of wires and carefully-crafted steel bars. His piece “Thirst” was commissioned by the town of Matha, France, and depicts an old man drinking water … until you look at it from another angle and it completely transforms into a young boy.

“I have always been drawn to a strong sense of line, so when I saw a roll of black steel wire, I knew exactly what I would do with it,” Worth explained. “Create freestanding line drawings.”

Story by James Grebey and editing by Ben Nigh

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.