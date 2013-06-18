The Iconic Statues Of The Louvre, Reimagined As Hipsters [PICTURES]

Max Rosenberg
Hipster in Stone Leo caillard 1

French photographer Leo Caillard put a neat twist on classic sculptures at the Louvre in his native Paris.

In his series “Hipsters in Stone,” he worked with digital artist Alexis Persani to reimagine centuries-old art in modern attire.

Caillard did not physically dress the statues. Instead they were clothed using digital technology.

The series was recently on display at Art Basel; prints are available from Victory Contemporary, an art gallery in New York City.

'Michel de Montaigne' by Jean-Baptist Stouf sports a plaid shirt and Ray-Bans.

'Le Faune Barberini' by Edme is wearing tight green pants rolled up at the bottom and a button-up jacket.

'Titan Struck' by François Dumont has only a lightweight jacket.

'Resurrection of Christ' by Germain Pilon dons a denim jacket.

This sculpture is rocking jeans, a zip-up sweater and some cool shades.

'Aristaeus' by Joseph Bosio looks cool in sunglasses, rolled up pants, and a tight T-shirt.

'Meleagre' by Louis Simon looks casual in a denim jacket and shorts.

This statue is ready to hit the pavement.

Looking pretty in pink.

Not much covering this sculpture.

This hipster mum sports Lennon shades and a T-shirt.

Those are some cool works of art.

