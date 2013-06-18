The Iconic Statues Of The Louvre, Reimagined As Hipsters [PICTURES]

French photographer Leo Caillard put a neat twist on classic sculptures at the Louvre in his native Paris.
In his series “Hipsters in Stone,” he worked with digital artist Alexis Persani to reimagine centuries-old art in modern attire.
Caillard did not physically dress the statues. Instead they were clothed using digital technology.
The series was recently on display at Art Basel; prints are available from Victory Contemporary, an art gallery in New York City.
'Le Faune Barberini' by Edme is wearing tight green pants rolled up at the bottom and a button-up jacket.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.