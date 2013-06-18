The Iconic Statues Of The Louvre, Reimagined As Hipsters [PICTURES]

French photographer Leo Caillard put a neat twist on classic sculptures at the Louvre in his native Paris.



In his series “Hipsters in Stone,” he worked with digital artist Alexis Persani to reimagine centuries-old art in modern attire.

Caillard did not physically dress the statues. Instead they were clothed using digital technology.

The series was recently on display at Art Basel; prints are available from Victory Contemporary, an art gallery in New York City.

