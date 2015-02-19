This Chinese man can draw a life-like portrait of Vladimir Putin on an egg

Artist Guan Qingsheng from China uses a pencil, knife and a piece of wire to engineer life-like portraits of famous people on chicken eggs. The 62-year-old artist used to work as a designer at a wood production factory and started engraving eggs as a hobby in 2002.

He has since created almost a thousand egg portraits including engravings of Vladimir Putin, Benjamin Franklin and Joseph Stalin.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

