An Artist Is Attempting To Draw Every Single Building In New York City

This is the new book All The Buildings In New York (That I’ve Drawn So Far) by James Gulliver Hancock from the popular blog by the same name.



Why We Love It: Hancock is an illustrator who has taken on the impressive challenge of drawing every single one of New York’s thousands of buildings. The Australian artist, who alternates between Sydney and Brooklyn, says that the project stems from an interest in recording the places he’s been.

All The Buildings In New York is a collection of his hand drawings that call attention to details one wouldn’t necessarily notice otherwise. He takes you through New York’s famed neighbourhood with facts about the iconic buildings, and also shows the beauty of some of NYC’s nameless, everyday structures, too.

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $12.

