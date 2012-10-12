Make A Political Statement With These Solid Gold Gandhi Cufflinks

Ashley Lutz
gandhi cufflinks

Photo: Theo Fennell

Gandhi once said “it is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.”But if you’re a fan of the leader, you can have your very own gold cufflinks for $8,000. 

The gold baubles are the creation of British jeweler Theo Fennell. If Gandhi isn’t your favourite, there are also Churchill and Mao varieties. 

Given the icon’s anti-materialistic message, the cufflinks are pretty funny. 

You can find them here. 

