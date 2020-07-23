Artist cuts clay to reveal designs inside

Tomoro Mizuno is a third-generation ceramist who uses a technique called nerikomi.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: This artist cuts clay to reveal designs on the inside. Tomoro Mizuno is a third-generation ceramist living in Japan. He uses a pottery technique called nerikomi. He stacks pieces of clay with repeating images…Then slices it to reveal a pattern.

