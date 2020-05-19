An artist has created hundreds of fantasy scenes using just paper cutouts and sunsets

John Marshall is a writer who creates magical silhouettes with cardboard cutouts held up at sunset.

He has created over 200 pieces ranging from the Taj Mahal to a dragon on a leash.

He hopes that his artwork spreads happiness and positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sometimes he’s a wizard with a wand, and other times he’s taking his pet dragon out on a leash – at sunset, John Marshall can be whatever and whomever he wants to be.

Using just a pen, a pair of scissors, and cardboard, Marshall creates silhouettes to create scenes from fantasy lands. He calls the photos Sunset Selfies.

Marshall spoke with Insider about his creations and how he hopes they spread a message of positivity.

John Marshall is a writer based in Maine and he takes “sunset selfies” as a hobby.

Greta Rybus Marshall making a cutout.

Marshall started creating cardboard silhouettes five years ago. He had been on an island in Maine watching the sun set when he noticed an empty beer box.

Getting a pair of scissors, he cut a crude alligator mask out of the cardboard and decided to take a picture of himself wearing it.

“My body and the box turned into a silhouette against the setting sun and looked like this alligator sitting on the rocks,” he told Insider.

Marshall has now made over 200 silhouettes.

John Marshall Marshall posing with one of his creations.

He approaches each picture as if it was a cartoon, and he carries around a notepad so he can jot down any ideas that come to him.

“Sometimes I’ll just think of something I haven’t done like an octopus. That might be visually pleasing,” he said. “What could the octopus be doing? He could be in my glass. He could be on my head. Then I think as a cartoonist, what’s the joke? What’s the punchline?”

The cardboard silhouettes allow Marshall to fulfil his childhood dream of being a cartoonist.

John Marshall Marshall battles a tree stump.

He describes the experience as getting in touch with his inner child. When he posts his final photos to Instagram, Marshall will also include a funny caption.

The caption on this photo reads: “While I wait for lockdown to end, I decided to finally chop down the creepy old stump in my back yard. But as I approached it at sunset, I had a feeling it wasn’t going to give up without a fight.”

Many of Marshall’s creations are playful or humorous, like this fiddler crab.

John Marshall Marshall with a fiddler crab.

“I put an ad in the local paper, looking for fiddlers to play with. Maybe I should have been more specific,” his caption reads.

Marshall takes most of the photos by himself.

John Marshall Marshall prepping for one of his photos.

He’ll put his camera on a self timer, so he can act as both the cinematographer and subject of his work.

“I have to reevaluate, ‘Am I close? Am I at the right angle? How do I tweak the picture?'” he said. During a single sunset, Marshall said he attempts to take photos of one or two silhouettes.

“The sky is always different and it’s a little collaboration with nature,” he said.

John Marshall ‘With so much time at home, I’ve taken up a new hobby. The only problem is: I can’t find enough kittens.’

Marshall usually has half an hour to capture his shots.

“Some days it’s amazing,” he said of the sky. “It’s better than you can possibly imagine. And some days it’s not so good. Some days it’s terrible.”

He usually takes between five to 10 photos, but some silhouettes like this horse take dozens of takes to get perfect.

John Marshall ‘Of all the horses in the Cardboard Corral, Shadow luuuuuves to jump.’

Sometimes Marshall will know right away that he has the perfect shot, but getting the silhouette of the horse jumping over the rock proved to be a challenge.

“I think I took 75 pictures to get the splash that I liked and just kept shooting and shooting and shooting,” he said.

The best place to take a photo, Marshall said, is where the sun sets over a body of water.

John Marshall Marshall at sunset.

“That’s the best because then you get the sky which is full of colour and you get the water which is full of colour,” Marshall said, whether it’s a calm lake or choppy ocean. “You really just have a blank canvas of colour to work with.”

The caption on this photo reads: “Coronavirus, stalling economy, no toilet paper. What else could go wrong?”

One of Marshall’s favourite silhouettes is of the Taj Mahal.

John Marshall ‘If you’re gonna make a sand castle, might as well make a good one.’

Marshall had spent a lot of time in India working at an orphanage and missed being there. He spent a week slowly cutting out the intricate shapes of the Taj Mahal. When he went to the beach to take the photo, a little girl with a sand pail asked if she could be in the photo too.

Marshall said he loved that he was able to get his cutout to perfectly align with the sun as it set. “That one always feels kind of special to me,” he said.

Sometimes Marshall will get his father to help him with projects, like this dragon …

John Marshall ‘My friend is afraid to go outside so she asked me to take her dragon for a walk. ‘Just don’t let her tug,’ she said.’

Marshall’s parents live in Florida, and he will visit them from time to time. Some of his larger projects become difficult to handle by himself, due to the wind pushing against the cardboard.

To create the image of a dragon on a leash, Marshall had to break it up into two shots. He took a picture of the dragon against the sun and then a picture of himself. To create the tension on the leash and the illusion of a dragon flying away, Marshall had his father tug on the other end.

“Most of the time I like to do it completely as a solo art project but I’m not against occasionally having a little help if I need it,” he said.

… but since the coronavirus pandemic, Marshall has kept his distance.

John Marshall Marshall with the virus.

“I was going to go down to Florida to visit my folks but [I’m] not going to go during this time,” he said. “I would hate to bring [the coronavirus] to them or endanger them in anyway.”

The caption on this photo reads: “Hey, everyone! I think I caught it! We can come out now!”

Marshall hopes his pictures can bring people happiness during these uncertain times.

John Marshall Marshall tries to catch a roll of toilet paper.

The caption on this one reads: “After not finding any toilet paper for several weeks, I finally spotted a roll down on the rocks tonight at sunset. It was an adult male, soft and plump but heavily armed. I approached with nervous excitement. ‘One step closer and I’ll wipe that smirk right off your face,’ the toilet paper shouted in defiance. If anyone’s gonna do any wiping, it’s gonna be me, I thought as I lowered my net.”

Speaking to Insider, Marshall said, “People during this time are looking for something lighter. Everything is just so heavy lately. I try to keep positive and upbeat and fun – just a little moment of something lighter in your day is something we could all use right now.”

He also hopes others start creating sunset selfies as well.

John Marshall ‘After a week of cutting and a dozen pricked fingers, all I could think to do was set the peacock on the bench next to me.’

He said he recently received a call from a teacher in Pennsylvania who gave their class a home assignment to create a silhouette at sunset. Marshall said he would love if people were inspired by his work to give the hobby a try.

“Sunset selfies are very old school, very hands on,” he said. “It’s something that’s tangible. It’s not a digital thing.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.