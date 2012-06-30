US

This Awesome 3D Super Mario Art Was Actually Drawn With Chalk

Kim Bhasin

Chris Carlson, a painter in Denver, Colorado, drew an amazing piece 3D art with chalk. It portrays iconic video game character Mario.

He put up a time-lapse video on YouTube that takes you through the whole process. Take a look:

And here’s another angle. Pretty cool right?:

super mario art

Photo: Imgur

