This Awesome 3D Super Mario Art Was Actually Drawn With Chalk

Chris Carlson, a painter in Denver, Colorado, drew an amazing piece 3D art with chalk. It portrays iconic video game character Mario.
He put up a time-lapse video on YouTube that takes you through the whole process. Take a look:
And here’s another angle. Pretty cool right?:
Photo: Imgur
