pull me to life is a drawer designed by Juno Jeon. He thought that furniture with drawers looked a bit like animals, so he was inspired to build one that showed signs of life.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Kristen Griffin.

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.