This Food-Of-The-Month Club Wants To Remake Every Man's Pantry

This is Mantry.com.



Why We Love It: Mantry is a food-of-the-month club geared towards men that ships five to six artisanal foods to your doorstep every month. All of the foods are full-sized, come from American-owned companies, and usually have a monthly-theme such as alcohol-infused products or goods from a specific state.

Some of the past offerings have included Alabama BBQ Sauce, bison jerky from Montana, and hand-harvested birch syrup from Alaska. They come in the standard, hand-made Mantry crate with recipes and directions on how to best use your new goods.

Where To Buy: Available through subscription on The Mantry Company’s website.

Cost: $75 per month.

