Artisanal Ice Making Is The Hot New Trend -- This Bar Shows You How It's Done

Caroline Moss

Forget what kind of alcohol is in your cocktail, a new bar in Austin, Texas, wants you to care about your ice.

Half Step, which just opened in Austin, specialises in artisanal ice making. They cut each cube by hand in a specially outfitted shed where humongous blocks of ice are stored.

If you’re rolling your eyes, just remember, the monocle is making its comeback, so it’s a great time to romanticize the ridiculous, like one-eyed glasses and frozen water.

In a video produced by Zagat, Half Step’s Chris Bostick demonstrates how these perfect ice cubes are created.

Ice 1YouTube

Ice is first created in huge blocks. Bostick boasts that the water in Austin is “not hard water like other cities.”

Ice2YouTube

Then the ice has to be cut.

Ice 2YouTube

There are two kinds of shapes the ice is cut into.

There are “Collins Spears.”

Ice3YouTube

They fit into a glass perfectly.

Ice4YouTube

Then there are cubes. Bostick points out that in the Texas summer heat, ice can be very “refreshing and rewarding.”

Here are the cubes:

Ice5YouTube

And remember, every single piece of ice is cut by hand.

Ice6YouTube

This is called “hand-cracking.”

Ice7YouTube

Then it’s time to drink.

Bostick says the right kind of ice is what makes a 3-ingredient cocktail memorable.

Ice8YouTube

You can learn more about Half Step and their artisanal ice making process here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.