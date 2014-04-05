Artificial Intelligence Is The Next Frontier For Social Networks

Social networks are capturing a phenomenal amount of data on their users. But the vast majority of that information is unstructured and can’t easily be put to use.
Now, though, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and others are beginning to use artificial intelligence techniques to build out their “deep learning” capacities. They’re starting to process all the activity occurring over their networks, from conversations, to photo facial recognition, to gaming activity.
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we show how advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence research, which program machines to perform high-level thought and abstractions, are helping social networks and their advertisers glean insights from this vast ocean of unstructured consumer data. Thanks to deep learning, social media has the potential to become far more personalised. New marketing fields are quickly emerging, too: audience clustering, predictive marketing, and sophisticated brand sentiment analysis.
Here are some of the major acquisitions and hires from the AI field that occurred in recent months:
- Facebook launched a new research lab dedicated entirely to advancing the field of AI. Deep learning expert Yann LeCun is directing the efforts of the lab.
- Google acquired DeepMind, a company that built learning algorithms for e-commerce, simulations, and games, for $US400 million. DeepMind’s 50 employees were considered to be among the most talented experts in the field of AI. Google also hired deep learning pioneer Geoff Hinton to improve products such as Android voice search.
- LinkedIn acquired Bright, a company that focused on data- and algorithm-driven job matches, for $US120 million — its largest acquisition to date.
- Pinterest acquired VisualGraph, a company that specialised in image recognition and visual search. VisualGraph CEO Kevin Jang helped build Google’s first machine vision application to improve image search.
