Article 50 could be triggered on Tuesday

Theresa May could begin the formal process for Brexit by triggering Article 50 as early as Tuesday, according to The Guardian.

On Monday, MPs will debate whether or not to pass the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill and whether to accept two amendments made by the House of Lords.

One amendment gives MPs the right to a “meaningful vote” on the final Brexit deal, while the other guarantees the rights of EU citizens living and working in the UK.

Should MPs approve the bill, Prime Minister Theresa May will likely use a statement to the Commons on Tuesday as an opportunity to announce the triggering of Article 50, The Guardian says. In the statement, May will be reporting back on this week’s summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

However, should the House of Lords reject the bill, Britain’s formal exit from the 28-nation bloc could be delayed until the end of March to allow the Dutch general election and the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome — the agreement that essentially created the European Union — to pass without interruption.

On Friday, The Labour party made a direct appeal to the prime minister to allow the bill to pass without obstruction.

In a letter sent by shadow leader of the lords, Sir Keir Starmer and Baroness Smith, the opposition party insisted its proposed amendments would not derail plans to have Article 50 triggered by the end of March.

It said: “We would urge you to reflect and reconsider on the overwhelming case to act on these two specific issues as this is the final opportunity to put vital guarantees and protections into legislation.”

