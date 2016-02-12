Here's the secret behind the artichoke pizza that has people lining up around the block

In a city filled with pizza joints, Artichoke Pizza has become a standout since opening in the East Village in 2008.

Owners and first cousins, Francis Garcia and Sal Basille, tell INSIDER the secret to their success: “

Blood, sweat, and tears. It’s delicious, people don’t come here to eat the wallpaper, they don’t come for the service, they come here because the pizza is undeniably delicious.”

And the creamy artichoke pizza doesn’t hurt, either.

Story by Aly Weisman, editing by Stephen Parkhurst.

