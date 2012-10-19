The Late Arthur O. Sulzberger's Southampton Estate Hits The Market For $13.9 Million

Photo: HRO

The Southampton estate of Arthur O. Sulzberger, the late publisher of The New York Times, has hit the market for $13.9 million, according to Curbed.Sulzberger died last month at the age of 86.



The estate spans 6,500 square feet and sits on 2.2 acres. The home has eight bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

It’s a lovely home, but the listing touts it as a knockdown, saying the current building could be replaced with a 12,000-square-foot mansion. The listing also states the property is “priced for immediate sale.”

