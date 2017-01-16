Arthur Sinodinos is the most likely replacement for Sussan Ley as the minister for health and sport

Cabinet Secretary Arthur Sinodinos is sworn in by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Turnbull Government at Government House on September 21, 2015. Photo: Stefan Postles – Pool/ Getty Images.

Senator Arthur Sinodinos is the likely candidate to replace Sussan Ley as the minister for health and minister of sport, ahead of prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s official announcement today or tomorrow.

Giving the position to Sinodinos would mean the least amount of changes to the ministry line-up for Turnbull, who has previously said he wants a “minimalist” reshuffle following Ley’s resignation on Friday over a travel expenses scandal.

Despite conservative MPs hoping for greater representation in cabinet, they don’t expect Turnbull to “re-embrace” former Abbott government ministers, including­ Tony Abbott himself, in the pending ministerial changes, according to The Australian.

This comes after former prime minister Abbott attacked Turnbull in a media column over the weekend, accusing his successor of abandoning a program of economic reform that would help Australia respond effectively to shifting global economic conditions and the election of Donald Trump.

If it went ahead Sinodinos would be promoted from cabinet secret­ary, which he acquired when Turnbull ousted Abbott, which some MPs have told The Australian may have “serious consequences” for Turnbull as it would be seen as another­ promotion for a minister involved in the leadership spill.

