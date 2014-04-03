Arthur Sinodinos Didn't Know About AWH's Liberal Party Donations, ICAC Hears

Arthur Sinodinos stood aside as assistant treasurer while he is part of an ICAC inquiry.

Senator Arthur Sinodinos, who has stepped down as assistant treasurer, told the Independent Commission Against Corruption he was unaware of Australian Water Holdings’ donations to the Liberal Party.

ICAC is investigating claims the company billed the state government-owned Sydney Water for luxury meals, travel and large salaries while it worked on water and sewerage projects.

Sinodinos, the former NSW treasurer, was appointed as a director of the company in 2008 and later became its chairman. The commission has heard he was allegedly hired for his Liberal contacts.

“I did not know in precise terms what was being donated to the Liberal Party,” Sinodinos told ICAC according to The Australian, adding it was a matter for management, not the board.

He said he was aware company employees were attending Liberal Party events, but that donations were never raised at board level, or by members of the Liberal party of which he was, at the time, president.

