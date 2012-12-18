One Of NYU's Most Famous Law Professors Made Quite An Embarrassing Exam Mistake

Arthur Miller

Photo: Wikipedia

One of the country’s most distinguished legal scholars might now forever be known as the professor who inadvertently gave his students all of the answers to their final exam.Arthur Miller meant to send his first-year civil procedure class the instruction sheet for their final exam, “Except…he sent us the whole exam. Lulz,” an amused tipster revealed to Above The Law.



Miller is a renowned scholar in the areas of civil litigation, copyright, and privacy. He’s taught at NYU, Harvard Law School, and the University of Michigan and coauthored “Federal Practice and Procedure.”

But even with such a distinguished resume, he still isn’t exempt from simple human error.

However, Miller quickly realised and corrected his mistake, warning students he would send them a completely new exam.

Miller isn’t alone in messing up exams at NYU.

Back in January, ATL reported on the law school’s concerning trend of constantly recycling old exams, with one professor going so far as to reuse an old test three different times.

