The contrast between Falcons owner Arthur Blank's expression at 2 key points in the Super Bowl says it all

Through three quarters, the Atlanta Falcons looked like Super Bowl winners.

Then, a late-game collapse and a stunning comeback by the New England Patriots changed all of that.

Of course, things changed rapidly for Falcons owner Arthur Blank during those nearly 30 minutes of game time.

The Falcons went up 28-3 in the third quarter, and Blank could be seen dancing in a suite. By the time overtime hit, with the Patriots marching down the field for an inevitable score, his mood had changed drastically.

The pictures say it all: The Falcons had a championship and the Patriots ripped it from their hands.

Arthur Blank and wife, #Falcons up 28-3. Arthur Blank and wife, #Patriots about to win in overtime. pic.twitter.com/VDsxRVPJIP

— Funhouse (@SportsFunhouse) February 6, 2017

NOW WATCH: A regular guy tries the trendy barre class that women are obsessed with



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.