Oil Guru Destroys All Of The Hype About America's Energy Boom

Photo: Arthur Berman

Not everyone believes the U.S. is capable of becoming energy independent thanks to its shale oil and gas reserves, as the International Energy Association suggested recently.The maths just doesn’t work out, they say — America consumes too much.



But some are even more sceptical than that.

Arthur Berman, an oil analyst with Labyrinth Consulting Services, says the promise of America’s shale reserves have been vastly overstated.

His main argument: Shale is too expensive to drill, and shale wells usually don’t last longer than a couple of years.

Last year, he laid out his case at a gathering of the Association for the Study of Peak Oil and Gas in Austin Texas.

With his permission, we’ve reproduced it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.