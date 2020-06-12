'Artemis Fowl' is a campy 'Harry Potter' wannabe that doesn't live up to the books

Nicola Dove/Disney Disney attempts to kick start another franchise with ‘Artemis Fowl.’

Warning: There are minor spoilers below for Disney’s “Artemis Fowl.”

After a few delays, the adaptation of “Artemis Fowl” is heading to Disney Plus on Friday.

Book fans may be disappointed that the main character is watered down from his antihero/villain status.

If you’ve never read the books, you may enjoy the film more.

By the film’s end, Artemis doesn’t feel like he has earned the title of criminal mastermind.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

I thought the strangest movie scene of 2020 was going to be Robert Downey Jr.’s Dolittle giving a dragon a colonoscopy with a vegetable. “Artemis Fowl” delivers a top contender.

The film contains a scene of a dwarf, Mulch Diggums (Josh Gad), expanding his jaw to eat dirt which simultaneously blows out of his behind in order to tunnel into a house.

There’s a reason Disney’s long-delayed movie is heading to its streaming service Friday. It’s not very good.

And that’s a shame. This was supposed to be Disney’s answer to “Harry Potter.” About 20 years ago,Eoin Colfer’s book series about a criminal mastermind 12-year-old a popular alternative in the young adult category.

Though “Artemis Fowl” shares many of the franchise’s characters, the film is a watered-down adaptation that may leave fans disappointed. The movie combines elements from the first three books in the eight-story saga to invent a new story and delivers a more compassionate, “Disney-fied” Artemis who fans will not recognise.

The film follows Artemis as his father (Colin Farrell), the main criminal mastermind in this story, is kidnapped and held for ransom by a mysterious figure. Artemis is given three days to find a mysterious egg-shaped artefact called an Aculos to get his father back, and, discovers a magical world full of fairies in the process.

The 95-minute movie feels like a “Harry Potter” and “Spy Kids” hybrid that’s a tad rushed and never fully fleshed out. By its end, you may still be trying to figure out exactly who Artemis is and why you should care about him.

What you should know: The adaptation was in development hell for years since 2001 until Disney acquired it. It was originally set for a summer 2019 release.



Nicola Dove/Disney A behind-the-scenes photo shows director Kenneth Branagh with Josh Gad, Nonso Anozie, Lara McDonnell, and Ferdia Shaw.

An “Artemis Fowl” adaptation has been discussed as far back as 2001 with Cameron Diaz and Miramax in 2003. Back then it was described as “‘Die Hard’ with fairies.” Disney teamed up with Harvey Weinstein to make the film a decade later. Weinstein was removed as a producer in October 2017 following sexual misconduct allegations (he was later convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act).

Originally set to debut summer 2019, the film was pushed back to May 2020 after the company acquired a number of films from its $US71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox. It was delayed again amid the coronavirus pandemic before Disney announced a June 12 release on Disney Plus.

The film stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw as Artemis, Colin Farrell as his father, Josh Gad, Nonso Anozie, Judi Dench, and Lara McDonnell. It’s directed by Kenneth Branagh (“Thor”).

What’s good: Judi Dench and some character changes, but not much else.

Josh Gad comes across as a Hagrid ripoff from ‘Harry Potter’ that is so bizarre, you can’t help but enjoy.



Disney+ At one point Dench’s character is referred to as the David Bowie of fairies. It’s meant as a compliment, but I’m not sure Bowie would agree.

The adaptation makes a few welcome gender flips and character additions, which were approved by Colfer. The biggest surprise is seeing Judi Dench as Commander Root, a male fairy in the novel. The longtime Branagh collaborator gives the film’s best performance, striking a balance between an authoritative and compassionate leader.

Josh Gad’s dwarf, Mulch, not only does he look like a Hagrid ripoff from “Harry Potter,” but he also narrates the film with a deep, gravelly accent.

Disney/Warner Bros. Tell us you don’t get Hagrid vibes when you see these two side by side.

It starts out slightly irksome, but as the film carries on, it’s such an unusual performance, that you can’t help but watch. Gad becomes one of the few reasons to continue watching as his narration guides the film with impromptu jokes here and there. Kids who know Gad as the loveable Olaf from “Frozen” will most likely recognise his voice and gravitate to it. He’s the only character you may leave the film feeling particularly attached to even if he does get the film’s most bizarre moment.

What’s not: Artemis bears little resemblance to his book character. The film synopsis suggests Artemis is going on some grand adventure that simply doesn’t occur.



Nicola Dove/Disney This is not the Artemis Fowl that readers were introduced to in the first book.

Here’s how Disney describes “Artemis Fowl” in its production notes:

“[Artemis is] contacted by a mysterious hooded figure, who tells him she has kidnapped his father and he will die unless, within three days’ time, Artemis brings her the Aculos: the ultimate fairy device, which will give her a power beyond that of any other creature, magical or human. In order to locate and steal the highly-coveted Aculos, Artemis Jr. must infiltrate the secretive, reclusive Lower Elements, where these otherworldly creatures live. To accomplish this, he concocts an ingenious and highly dangerous plan-to kidnap and hold for ransom Holly Short (Lara McDonnell), a fierce member of the fairy special forces, LEPrecon.”

The expectation is that Artemis will go on some grand adventure to save his father, but that never happens. Artemis never leaves his estate the entire film except when he goes outside to order a fairy to be zapped. He doesn’t even do the dirty work himself.

It would have been great to see him actually “infiltrate” the fairy world, but there’s little evidence to suggest this version of Artemis has what it takes to do anything of that calibre. He parades around looking like a cool Bond villain without having the demeanour of one.

Nicola Dove/Disney Though he may look the part, Artemis doesn’t do much to earn the title of criminal mastermind by the film’s end.

The film version of Artemis pales in comparison to the antihero fans grew to love. In the books, you’re introduced to Artemis as an outright villain who kidnaps a fairy for ransom. In the text, he’s described as cold and ruthless with a manipulative personality.

That’s not the Artemis we see here. Shaw’s character is watered down to appear as the cool hero of the film instead of a villain or antihero. Viewers only get a peek at how Artemis operates at the film’s start when he gives a teacher a smart retort and history lesson on fake furniture.

Because the story is narrated from Diggum’s point of view instead of Artemis’, you never feel invested in many characters outside of Gad’s Mulch Diggums and the young fairy, Holly. Artemis isn’t particularly memorable. The film dilutes him of any character growth experienced in the first novel. It’s a strange choice given Disney’s previous success with antiheroes like Maleficent and Marvel’s Loki.

By the film’s end, Artemis claims he’s a criminal mastermind, but you’re never truly convinced that’s the case. The 95-minute run time doesn’t leave much wiggle room to deliver the case. We hear over and over how the Fowl family are criminal masterminds, but there’s little evidence to prove Artemis is worthy of any such title.

Robert Youngson/Disney There’s little to show why Colin Farrell’s character is a criminal mastermind either. The entire film, Artemis doesn’t believe his father is a criminal.

In fact, there’s little evidence Colin Farrell’s character is a great criminal mastermind. We’re told Fowl’s responsible for stealthily robbing a number of priceless artifacts, something Artemis refuses to believe, but the man can’t even save himself when captured. He’s locked up for the majority of the movie with nothing much to do.

Most disappointing is the removal of Artemis’ mother who had a key role in the first book.

Overall: Young children who have never been introduced to ‘Artemis Fowl’ will enjoy this most

Nicola Dove/Disney ‘Artemis Fowl’ would have had a better chance at succeeding if it came out about two decades ago.

What should have been a breezy 95-minute movie is a bit of a boorish slog.

Perhaps if you never read the books, you may have some interest in this adventure that’s better suited on Disney Plus. But fans hoping to find the cold and calculating antihero they grew up with will have to stick to Colfer’s tales. By taking liberties with the original series, Disney guts the books to deliver a story where Artemis doesn’t feel worthy of the title “criminal mastermind.” Don’t be surprised if you see tweets crying out #NotMyArtemisFowl after the film’s release.

20 years too late, “Artemis Fowl” will likely go the way of Disney’s other failed attempts at franchises, including “Tomorrowland” and “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Grade: C

“Artemis Fowl” is available on Disney Plus Friday. You can watch a trailer below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.