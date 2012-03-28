How To Draw Something Truly Stunning With Your Finger

Go from this…to this.

Photo: Jon Williams (DJ Dub)

Last week we visited OMGPOP’s office and some truly impressive Draw Something art was hanging on the walls.How do some people make their drawings look so good using a tiny screen, a limited colour palette and their finger?



We asked one of OMGPOP’s top users and artists, Jon Williams (puffpuffdub on Draw Something), for tips.

He showed us how to draw a stunning Draw Something image from scratch. The big takeaways:

You can’t draw this in the App’s free version. You need to buy colours or download the paid version to broaden the colour palette.

Use an iPad, the screen is much bigger.

Good art takes time. But this only took Williams 10 minutes to make.

You can follow more of Jon’s art on Instagram @puffpuffdub too.

1) Get ready to draw! The word I chose was PORTRAIT. In my head I see an artist with a brush and palette as he paints a portrait of a woman in a dress whom is lying on a couch. 4 layers: background, lady-on-couch, painting-and-easel, paintbrush-and-palette. Now that I've got the picture in my mind I'm ready to start drawing.. 2) Working from background to foreground, the first thing I do is pick my background colour. Using the largest brush size (#4) I paint the background a neutral indoor colour - light grey. Background done. 3) Ready to draw my lady on the couch. Using the second largest paintbrush (#3) I draw in a rectangular couch-shaped blob. 4) Next I use a flesh tone and the second smallest brush (#2) to draw in the shape of a reclining lady. Almost NSFW in a blurry way, but she won't be bald or nude for long - this isn't that kind of portrait. 5) With a few strokes of purple using brush #2 the lady gets a top… 6)…and with a few more she's got a skirt. Modesty regained. 8) To complete our lady-on-couch layer a bit of darker grey with the #2 brush goes under the couch to add some shadows… 9) …and also to distinguish the space in front of the couch from the light grey background in the portrait, which will come next. 10) It's time to draw our easel and canvas. Since it's a duplicate of what I just drew (except a little smaller) the steps are the same. Background of the painting comes first. A square of light grey from brush #2 and we have a canvas. 11) With one dot of the #2 brush and the #1 brush I sketch in a rough duplicate of our lovely lady, plus some legs for the couch - using the same colours as I did the first time. 12) Next comes the dress. First I trace the bottom line, and fill in from there…. 13)… sketching it in carefully using the #1 brush and the same purple. 14) A last few details finish up our masterpiece of a portrait. The same few details with the #1 brush - light brown for some hair and a dot of red lipstick. 15) Next up is the foreground. With the #2 brush I draw in an oval of light tan for an empty palette… 16) …with a thumb popping up out of it using the same flesh colour I used on the lady. 18) A bit of blue with the #1 brush to finish the a handle. 19) Next I will add all the colour's we've been using to the palette. For this I'll use one dot of each with brush #2. Next I will add some splatters with brush #1, and a dot of white to make it look shiny. 20) I finish up the colours on my palette, but then I realise I forgot to draw the easel! No problem, I just add that in with a few strokes of the #2 brush and some yellow. Since I painted the easel afterward, the palette looks a little messed up… 21) …so I use the #1 brush and the light tan to fix the mistake and redefine the edge of the palette.. 22) And the mistake is fixed! 23) The same yellow adds a few careful legs to the underside of the easel. 24) The colour is all finished! Now is the time I go back in with the #1 brush and outline everything in black. 25) Starting with the face and hair, I trace around (almost) every shape I've done. If you're worried about a shape being too small to trace without messing up, it's better not to attempt it. I leave the lady's lipstick alone. 26) More outlining with #1 brush, I'm finishing the lady and moving on to the canvas when I realise that the edge of the canvas would be most likely be unpainted and white. 27) Using the #1 eraser I trace around the inside edge of the portrait, revealing some empty canvas, before continuing on with the outline. Switching to the #2 eraser, I wipe clean the bottom right side of the canvas too 28) With a nice border on my canvas, I move on to outlining my painted lady with the trusty #1 black… 29) …and her couch… 30) … and the rest of the painting, easel and palette! 31) For me, the red arrow is extremely important. Unless your word is represented by the entire picture, give the guesser a little hint and draw a single arrow at the answer. 32) Finally - it's not a work of art unless you sign it! 33) All done. 34) Sent!

