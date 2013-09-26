Renowned Artist Makes Powerful 3D Street Art Depicting Obama And Putin Having Coffee Over Syria

A powerful new piece by renowned street artist Eduardo Relero is on display near the ongoing U.N. General Assembly in New York.

It depicts U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin having coffee over the state of Syria amid war while Syrian refugees look on from outside a fence.

People looking at the 3D art serve as the world watching from afar.

The faces of the world leaders are interesting too: Obama, sitting on the Iraqi side of the border, looks like he is deep in thought while Putin, sitting on the side of Lebanon, leans forward in anticipation.

That certainly fits with what has happened over the last month as Syria has served as a geopolitical chessboard after a large-scale chemical weapons attack near the capital.

Check it out:

REUTERS/Joshua Lott A 3D art piece showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama sitting over a may of Syria by artist Eduardo Relero is displayed during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 25, 2013.

Here’s Relero and another angle of the piece:

REUTERS/Joshua Lott Artist Eduardo Relero poses next to his 3D art piece showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama sitting over a may of Syria, displayed near the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 25, 2013.

