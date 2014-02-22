The Ultimate Visual Guide Of Tie Hacks For Men [INFOGRAPHIC]

There are more than 177,000 ways to tie a tie, but that doesn’t mean they all look equally good.

The experts behind the blog The Art of Manliness created a great infographic with the help of illustrator Ted Slampyak that breaks down the correct way to wear your tie.

With tips like which knots look best with dress shirts and correct tie proportions, you have no excuse to wear a tie wrong ever again.

