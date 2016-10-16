Pottermore CEO shares the magic behind their digital success

This has been a big year for the wizarding world.

The play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” debuted in London over the summer and the film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” a prequel to the “Harry Potter” series, is set to hit screens next month.

In the center of all this buzz is Pottermore, J.K. Rowling’s digital entertainment and publishing company, which has continued to delight fans of the series in the five years since the last “Harry Potter” movie.

Recently, Business Insider caught up with Pottermore CEO Susan Jurevics — who is speaking at our upcoming IGNITION: Future of Digital conference in December.

Jurevics gave us some insight into the art of providing quality digital content for a highly invested audience — “Harry Potter” connoisseurs are known for being enthusiastic, if not rabid. For Jurevics, maintaining great storytelling across all of Pottermore’s platforms is the key to enchanting users and attracting new converts. This means constantly dishing out new quizzes, stories, and ways to engage on social media.

“Publishing books in digital form also means that you also have to be very knowledgeable and one step ahead of the type of technology users are using to consume that content, as well as the devices they’re consuming it on,” Jurevics said. “We also have the challenge of staying on top of all of the digital trends that are not only what users are using, but really also what publishers are using to consistently innovate.”

As a digital company, Pottermore must remain agile and flexible. Jurevics says one major change has been adapting to the changes in how people consume Pottermore content. When the website was established, mobile phones were more utilitarian, less personalised devices and most fans accessed the site on computers.

“Now we’re having a very broad cut of our audience not only read books on their phones but also listen to audiobooks on their phones and become engaged with different parts of the wizarding world and community on their phones,” she said. “It’s really changed the way we’ve had to consider our product and the manner in which we actually bring it to market.”

This conversation is just a teaser to Jurevics’ talk this December. Don’t miss IGNITION, December 5-7, at the Time Warner Center in New York City — it’s sure to be an eye-opening experience for anyone interested in how digital entities will continue to thrive.

Sign up today before tickets sell out!





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.