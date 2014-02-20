15 Useful Skills You Learn As An Art History Major

President Barack Obama is taking a lot of heat for his recent snub of art history majors.

Speaking in Wisconsin late last month, Obama told the crowd that “folks can make a lot more potentially with skilled manufacturing or the trades than they might with an art history degree.”

“Now, nothing wrong with an art history degree — I love art history,” he quickly qualified. “So I don’t want to get a bunch of emails from everybody.”

So much for that. Since then, art history advocates far and wide have risen in defence of the study, and the president offered a handwritten apology to one professor who took particular offence to his comments.

While art history might not prepare students for coding-intensive careers at Google, it certainly teaches plenty of skills that employers value. We checked out career guides for art history majors at a number of universities to see what those are.

Here are 15 of the most important ones:

Critical thinking and analysis

Presentations and public speaking

Strong writing skills

Comfort adapting content for different audiences and users

Intensive research

Problem-solving and decision-making

Attention to detail

Organisation

Time management

Ability to work independently or in teams

Listening and asking insightful questions

Open mindedness

Aesthetic and design consciousness

Broad historical and cultural knowledge

Creativity

Next time you’re looking for an employee, consider an art history major.

