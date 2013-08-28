What It Looked Like When 22,000 Outdoor Ads Were Replaced With Beautiful Works Of Art

Last week,

22,000 outdoor advertisements on billboards, bus shelters, and metro stations were replaced with reproductions of popular artworksin the UK.

The project, Art Everywhere, was created by Richard Reed, co-founder of the beverage company Innocent Drinks. Advertisers donated almost $US4.7 million worth of outdoor ad space to be temporarily replaced with works of art.

The artworks on display are reproductions of 57 pieces of British art selected by the public from a list made by the Tate gallery and The Art Fund. It includes pieces from the 16th century to present day. In addition to its role in selecting which pieces would be displayed, the public made online donations to help fund the project.

The art will be on display for two weeks at sites in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Reed told the Guardian that the project had “no agenda other than to flood our streets with art and celebrate the creative talents and legacy of the UK.”

Unfortunately, the exhibition of sorts ended on Sunday. But here’s what the project looked like:

