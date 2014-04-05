HOUSE OF THE DAY: Former Art Dealer Sells East Hampton 'Cottage' For A Bargain $US30 Million

Two years after former art dealer Bernard Goldberg put his 1900s beach house on the market for $US40 million, he finally found a buyer.

The property’s price had recently dropped to $US29.95 million, according to Curbed. The East Hampton “cottage,” as Sotheby’s describes it in the listing, is currently under contract, though the buyer and sale price are unknown.

The home sits on 1.25 acres, with 200 feet of direct access to the ocean. In 5,000 square feet, the home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s also a 40-foot by 20-foot pool in the backyard.

