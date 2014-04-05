HOUSE OF THE DAY: Former Art Dealer Sells East Hampton 'Cottage' For A Bargain $US30 Million

Paige Cooperstein
Two years after former art dealer Bernard Goldberg put his 1900s beach house on the market for $US40 million, he finally found a buyer.

The property’s price had recently dropped to $US29.95 million, according to Curbed. The East Hampton “cottage,” as Sotheby’s describes it in the listing, is currently under contract, though the buyer and sale price are unknown.

The home sits on 1.25 acres, with 200 feet of direct access to the ocean. In 5,000 square feet, the home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s also a 40-foot by 20-foot pool in the backyard.

High hedges shield the property on Lily Pond Lane for maximum privacy.

The shingle style beach house still includes original features from when it was built at the turn of the 20th century.

Inside, there's plenty of wall space for a burgeoning art collector to display his wares.

The house's layout is open with tons of windows to let the light in.

This wide open living room is great for entertaining.

There are also cozier places to relax.

Several sitting rooms fill the house.

The kitchen-dining room has a country cottage design.

The third-floor loft is great for spending time with the family.

Nearly every room has a water view.

The upstairs family room looks out on Lily Pond.

There are six bedrooms in the house with an office attached to the master suite.

The sun room opens onto an extensive deck.

Here's a view of the deck.

The outdoor living space rivals the indoor space.

The backyard features a 40-foot by 20-foot heated pool and a large deck for outdoor entertaining.

The home offers 200 feet of direct access to the ocean.

