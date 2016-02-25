Scientists made a robot art critic that is able to form its own opinions

A robot art critic — complete with a bowler hat and scarf — is strolling the galleries of the Musée du quai Branly in Paris and forming his own opinions about what’s good and what’s bad.

The robot is programmed to gather a human crowd’s response to work of art and then use that data to form his own “artificial taste.”

Story by Tony Manfred, editing by Ben Nigh.

