Art Lovers Are Going Crazy For A New Condo In Downtown Manhattan

36 Bleecker Street was built in 1885 to house the Schumacher and Ettlinger printing business, but it’s currently being remodeled to house new luxury residences — and the art world is scooping them up.



Famed art collector Alberto Mugrabi, who owns one of the world’s largest collections of Andy Warhol’s art, is in contract to buy two triplex units (one full floor) in the Schumacher for $20.695 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. He will reportedly combine the units and display his Warhol collection on a windowless south wall.

Real estate developer and renowned art collector Aby Rosen is also in contract to buy an $8.5 million condo in the building, according to the WSJ.

The building even has an art curator, Cristina Grajales, a SoHo gallerist who has commissioned works by artists like Jose Parla and Christophe Come to be permanently on display in the building. The courtyard is being designed by famed landscape architect Ken Smith.

The Schumacher will not be finished until December 2014, but half of its 20 units are already in contract.

