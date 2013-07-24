Art Lovers Are Going Crazy For A New Condo In Downtown Manhattan

36 Bleecker Street was built in 1885 to house the Schumacher and Ettlinger printing business, but it’s currently being remodeled to house new luxury residences — and the art world is scooping them up.
Famed art collector Alberto Mugrabi, who owns one of the world’s largest collections of Andy Warhol’s art, is in contract to buy two triplex units (one full floor) in the Schumacher for $20.695 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. He will reportedly combine the units and display his Warhol collection on a windowless south wall.
Real estate developer and renowned art collector Aby Rosen is also in contract to buy an $8.5 million condo in the building, according to the WSJ.
The building even has an art curator, Cristina Grajales, a SoHo gallerist who has commissioned works by artists like Jose Parla and Christophe Come to be permanently on display in the building. The courtyard is being designed by famed landscape architect Ken Smith.
The Schumacher will not be finished until December 2014, but half of its 20 units are already in contract.
The Schumacher, also known as 36 Bleecker, was once a large printing house that helped turn NoHo into a major printing district during the 19th century. Architect Morris Adjmi will turn it into a luxury residence.
A doorman will be on-call 24 hours a day, and there will also be a part-time porter, fully-equipped 750-square-foot fitness centre, and a custom built pirate-themed children's playroom.
Ken Smith, the landscape architect best known for having designed the rooftop gardens at the MoMA, is behind this design for The Schumacher's courtyard.
Residents at the Schumacher will also be able to enjoy an oak-paneled library with marble floors, horsehair rugs, and a beautiful view overlooking the courtyard.
Here you can see a rendering of what a living room at the Schumacher will look like. Each apartment will have Siberian oak flooring, natural stone walls, and lots of light.
Each apartment kitchen will come with custom wood cabinetry and will be fully-vented with gas steam dryers for cooking.
The bathrooms will be incredibly spacious and will each include a double vanity, free-standing soaking tub, and luxurious rain shower.
This bedroom concept includes enormous windows, hardwood floors and simple decor. Barrel-vault exposed brick ceilings recall the building's original purpose.
The rooftop terrace will have beautiful views of the surrounding neighbourhood and will and its cool ambiance will maximise relaxation for residents.
