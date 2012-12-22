Art Cashin's Wall Street Version Of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'

Julia La Roche

The legendary Art Cashin, UBS’s director of floor operations at the NYSE and author of the must-read newsletter Cashin’s Comments, wrote a poem to get the Street in the Christmas spirit.

Here’s Cashin:  

‘Tis four days before Christmas

and at each brokerage house

The only thing stirring 

was the click of a mouse

 

Down on the Exchange

the tape inches along 

Brokers bargained and traded

as they hummed an old song

 

The Fed struggled and twisted

but few jobs did appear

They’ll keep pushing that button

we’ll have QE all year

 

In sports it was Giants

from East Coast and West

Who stunned fans and detractors

to prove they were best

 

The Mayans once told us 

this would be the last year

But they miscalculated 

for it seems we’re still here

 

Lady Gaga bulked up

Honey Boo Boo appeared

Our public taste levels 

may be worse than we feared

 

A cruise ship keeled over

in seas that were mild

There was also some good news

Princess Kate is with child

 

At the movie box office

Hunger Games was a smash

Lindsey can’t seem to help it

she’s still doing things rash

 

There was flooding and riots

they brought little to cheer

But it’s Christmastime, Alice

and Santa is near

 

So stop looking backwards

have a cup of good cheer

And kiss you aloved one

raise your hopes for next year

 

And amidst all the trading 

Christmas themes we will heed

And share our good fortune 

with families in need

 

And Monday they’ll pause 

as we wait on the bell

To sing a tradition

a song for old “Nell”

 

Don’t let this year”s problems

impede Christmas Cheer

Resolve to be happy

throughout the New Year

 

And resist ye Grinch feelings

let joy never stop

Put the bad a the bottom 

keep the good on the top

 

So count up your blessings 

along with your worth

You’re still living here 

in the best place on earth

 

And think ye of wonders

the light children’s eyes

And hope Santa will bring you

that Christmas surprise

 

So play ye a carol

by Mario Lanza

Unless you are waiting 

to celebrate Kwanzaa

 

Hanukkah’s just ended

and Ramadan’s gone

Different folks, different holidays

yet each spirit lives on

 

Whatever your feast is

we hope you all still

Find yourself just surrounded

by folks of goodwill Monday, as the bell rings hart to your heart’s call

And as Santa would shout Merry

Christmas to All! 

