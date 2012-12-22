Art Cashin's Wall Street Version Of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'

The legendary Art Cashin, UBS’s director of floor operations at the NYSE and author of the must-read newsletter Cashin’s Comments, wrote a poem to get the Street in the Christmas spirit.
Here’s Cashin:
‘Tis four days before Christmas
and at each brokerage house
The only thing stirring
was the click of a mouse
Down on the Exchange
the tape inches along
Brokers bargained and traded
as they hummed an old song
The Fed struggled and twisted
but few jobs did appear
They’ll keep pushing that button
we’ll have QE all year
In sports it was Giants
from East Coast and West
Who stunned fans and detractors
to prove they were best
The Mayans once told us
this would be the last year
But they miscalculated
for it seems we’re still here
Lady Gaga bulked up
Honey Boo Boo appeared
Our public taste levels
may be worse than we feared
A cruise ship keeled over
in seas that were mild
There was also some good news
Princess Kate is with child
At the movie box office
Hunger Games was a smash
Lindsey can’t seem to help it
she’s still doing things rash
There was flooding and riots
they brought little to cheer
But it’s Christmastime, Alice
and Santa is near
So stop looking backwards
have a cup of good cheer
And kiss you aloved one
raise your hopes for next year
And amidst all the trading
Christmas themes we will heed
And share our good fortune
with families in need
And Monday they’ll pause
as we wait on the bell
To sing a tradition
a song for old “Nell”
Don’t let this year”s problems
impede Christmas Cheer
Resolve to be happy
throughout the New Year
And resist ye Grinch feelings
let joy never stop
Put the bad a the bottom
keep the good on the top
So count up your blessings
along with your worth
You’re still living here
in the best place on earth
And think ye of wonders
the light children’s eyes
And hope Santa will bring you
that Christmas surprise
So play ye a carol
by Mario Lanza
Unless you are waiting
to celebrate Kwanzaa
Hanukkah’s just ended
and Ramadan’s gone
Different folks, different holidays
yet each spirit lives on
Whatever your feast is
we hope you all still
Find yourself just surrounded
by folks of goodwill Monday, as the bell rings hart to your heart’s call
And as Santa would shout Merry
Christmas to All!
