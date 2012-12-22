Art Cashin's Wall Street Version Of 'Twas The Night Before Christmas'

The legendary Art Cashin, UBS’s director of floor operations at the NYSE and author of the must-read newsletter Cashin’s Comments, wrote a poem to get the Street in the Christmas spirit.



Here’s Cashin:

‘Tis four days before Christmas

and at each brokerage house

The only thing stirring

was the click of a mouse

Down on the Exchange

the tape inches along

Brokers bargained and traded

as they hummed an old song

The Fed struggled and twisted

but few jobs did appear

They’ll keep pushing that button

we’ll have QE all year

In sports it was Giants

from East Coast and West

Who stunned fans and detractors

to prove they were best

The Mayans once told us

this would be the last year

But they miscalculated

for it seems we’re still here

Lady Gaga bulked up

Honey Boo Boo appeared

Our public taste levels

may be worse than we feared

A cruise ship keeled over

in seas that were mild

There was also some good news

Princess Kate is with child

At the movie box office

Hunger Games was a smash

Lindsey can’t seem to help it

she’s still doing things rash

There was flooding and riots

they brought little to cheer

But it’s Christmastime, Alice

and Santa is near

So stop looking backwards

have a cup of good cheer

And kiss you aloved one

raise your hopes for next year

And amidst all the trading

Christmas themes we will heed

And share our good fortune

with families in need

And Monday they’ll pause

as we wait on the bell

To sing a tradition

a song for old “Nell”

Don’t let this year”s problems

impede Christmas Cheer

Resolve to be happy

throughout the New Year

And resist ye Grinch feelings

let joy never stop

Put the bad a the bottom

keep the good on the top

So count up your blessings

along with your worth

You’re still living here

in the best place on earth

And think ye of wonders

the light children’s eyes

And hope Santa will bring you

that Christmas surprise

So play ye a carol

by Mario Lanza

Unless you are waiting

to celebrate Kwanzaa

Hanukkah’s just ended

and Ramadan’s gone

Different folks, different holidays

yet each spirit lives on

Whatever your feast is

we hope you all still

Find yourself just surrounded

by folks of goodwill Monday, as the bell rings hart to your heart’s call

And as Santa would shout Merry

Christmas to All!

