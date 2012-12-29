Art Cashin Remembers Whitney Houston, YOLO, And Gangnam-Style In His Hilarious Yearend Poem

Photo: AP Images/ Mary Altaffer

Art Cashin, a legendary Wall Street trader and currently UBS Financial Services Director of Floor Operations, has a couple of traditions that everyone follows.One of his more anticipated traditions is his annual yearend poem in which he reflects on the year that just passed.



Here’s Cashin’s 2012 poem from this morning’s Cashin’s Comments:

‘Tis four days yet to New Year

but despite what you’re hopin’

The folks in the Board Room

say “the full eve we’ll stay open”



So we’ll buy and we’ll sell

as the tape crawls along

And though “Bubbly’s” verboten

we may still sing a song



Two Thousand and Twelve

had some spots of high hopes

They may get fumbled away

by those Washington dopes



The Prez and the Speaker

called each other a stiff

Then went home for Christmas

as we slid toward that cliff



But hold it a minute

they’re all rushing back

Yet a sense of good feeling

they still seem to lack



We lost special people

as we seem to each year

It just makes us treasure

each one that’s still here



Jack Klugman’s messy Oscar

finally picked up his stuff

Even Dick Clark, thought eternal,

said that he’d had enough



Andy Williams, “Mr. Christmas”,

took his act up on high

And now Vidal Sassoon

just blows angel’s hair dry



Neil Armstrong who once gave us

a great leap for mankind

Joined Sally Ride for a trip

to the deepest space they could find



Whitney Houston joined angels

to sing a heavenly song

Rodney King followed after

we’re sure he’ll just get along



Larry Hagman, of Dallas

who dreamt of Jeannie before

Joined McCale’s Ernie Borgnine

on that celestial shore



Robin Gibb of the Bee Gee’s

and the Monkees Davy Jones

Left behind their gold records

and ascended some thrones



Now Mayberry’s Sheriff

Andy Griffith is gone

And Fang’s wife, Phyllis Diller

has also moved on



Harold Hill – a “Goodfella”

has pulled his last job

He’s in eternal protection

far away from the mob



As Joe Paterno departed

his great record was stained

Gone were decades of glory

just his silence remained



There were whackos with weapons

temples and theatres they defiled

And in a New England first grade

a madman murdered each child



We all stood in horror

none could full comprehend

We each hugged our kids closer

saying this madness must end



We had droughts and wildfires

storms and floods by the score

Seemed no region was spared

“climate change” claimed Al Gore



The Prez got re-elected

not as close as some thought

Donald Trump and some others

claimed the whole thing was bought



YOLO is a text slogan

means you only live once

But some folks abuse it

to act like a dunce



All over the nation

women hurried to pay

For three little volumes

about some Shades of Grey



A Korean Rapper

got WEB hits by the pile

As he waved and wiggled

in what he called Gangnam style



Clint Eastwood debated

a small empty chair

As most delegates wondered

just why he was there



Facebook finally went public

its debut was a flop

Nasdaq spewed out sell orders

that systems just wouldn’t stop



Shuttles went to museums

but we still reach for the stars

We landed a Rover

quite safely on Mars



Mitt went after Big Bird

Greek yogurt’s a craze

Taylor Swift and Adele

Keep young fans in a daze



The Supremes threw a curve ball

on some Obamacare facts

Where some saw a mandate

Roberts saw just a tax



Prince Harry in Vegas

played strip Billiards, he said

Friends quickly took pictures

but they were not of his head



Lance was stripped of his titles

and Petraeus resigned

Our heroes keep falling

and few new ones we find



Let not this year’s memories

of sadness or sleaze

Disturb you this day

just give your heart ease



Have faith that this New Year

will bring a new sign

And believe in yourself

it will all work out fine



Just lift up your spirits

and some fruit of the vine

And kiss ye a loved one

and sing Auld Lange Syne



And late Monday evening

as you watch the ball fall

Wish yourself all the best

Happy New Year to All!!

