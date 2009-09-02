Art Cashin: Risk Is Back To Pre-Lehman Levels (VIDEO)

The US recovery could be bumpy, but haven’t we passed the point where credit markets threaten to completely freeze-up? Art Cashin of UBS trading appears to believe the worst is behind us.



“Now we’ve gotten back to basically pre-Lehman levels. The Lehman scare is out of the market.”

So we’re back to pre-Lehman, but markets are still below pre-Lehman. More ammo for those who believe stocks are too cheap relative to where we are today.



