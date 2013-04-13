ART CASHIN: There's Only One Way To Reunite Korea

South Korean soldiers stand guard at the border village of Panmunjom between South and North Korea at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

North Korea continues have the attention of the world as it positions its missiles for attack.



But despite the extreme tension between North and South Korea, people continue to think about the possibility of reunification.

UBS’s Art Cashin pondered this with his “Friends of Fermentation” — his drinking buddies. He wrote about their talk In his note this morning:

Random, And Other Thoughts On Korea From The FoF – An unintended consequence. If U.S. or ROK anti-missile batteries easily knock out a North Korean rocket, will the instant loss of face cause Kim to do something desperate?

Satellite photos show most of North Koreans planting trees and foliage for Monday’s 105th Anniversary of the birth of Kim’s grandfather. Scores of foreign diplomats welcomed to participate.

Some blogs speculate a Kim “Messiah complex” – the only way to reunite Korea is to start a war – and lose – thus circumventing the generals. More to come next week.

In other words, a violent process would be less messy than a peaceful one.

Pentagon officials announced late yesterday they now believe the North is capable of arming a missile with a nuclear weapon.

