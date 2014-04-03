ART CASHIN: Be Mindful Of The Solar Flares And Coronal Mass Ejections

Wikimedia Commons coronal mass ejection

Any number of things can go wrong in the world that could ultimately effect what happens in the financial markets.

Art Cashin, the veteran NYSE trader at UBS Financial Services, warns about a risk that’s literally out of this world.

From this morning’s Cashin’s Comments:

Of Solar Flares And Such — Government sources report that a brief radio blackout occurred on March 29th probably as a result of a solar flare and the resulting coronal mass ejections (CME). The same sources caution about some, hopefully minor, disruptions today, as a result of multiple recent flares and CMEs. They hope any disruptions should be minor since none of the CMEs appeared to be aimed directly at the Earth. They hope for glancing blow rather than a direct hit. And you thought all you had to worry about was Putin.

A magnetic storm that knocks out our communications infrastructure would at the very least be extremely disruptive.

