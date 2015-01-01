PRESENTING: Art Cashin's New Year's Poem Featuring Joan Rivers, The Polar Vortex, And 'Frozen'

Happy (almost) New Year!

Wednesday is the final day of 2014 and the final trading day of the year, which means that New York Stock Exchange legend Art Cashin — who on Tuesday celebrated 50 (!!) years on the exchange floor — publishes his year-end poem.

Last week, we featured Cashin’s Christmas poem, and now a week later we close out 2014 with another bit of poetry from a stock exchange institution.

‘Tis the day before New Year’s and despite what you’re hopin’ The folks in the Boardroom say “the full day we’re open” So we’ll buy and we’ll sell as the tape crawls along And though “Bubbly’s” verboten we may still sing a song Two Thousand Fourteen was ok, not really a wow Till a Santa Claus rally took us through Eighteen Thou We lost special people as we seem to each year It just makes us treasure each one that’s still here Robin Williams, so manic snuffed out his own light Mickey Rooney’s gone also into Dylan’s Good Night Joan Rivers departed when a doctor slipped up And Sid Caesar now sips from a heavenly cup James Garner, “Bret Maverick” has played his last hand Polly Bergen now sings in an Angelic band Eli Wallach needs no badges he’s got wings, I’ve a hunch Elaine Stritch found a new place now with cherubs she’ll lunch Hurricane Carter has thrown his last punch Ann B. Davis as “Alice” no longer waits on the “Bunch” Bacall, who could whistle took her last curtain call Philip Seymour Hoffman is now just down the hall Casey Kasem’s now listing Top 40 harp songs Mayor Barry departed moving on past his wrongs Mike Nichols graduated to Mrs. Robinson’s place Ruby Dee now also fills heaven with grace Ben Bradlee followed Nixon for one final time Maya Angelou tells St. Peter her favourite new rhyme Oscar De La Renta designed his last gown “Adam Smith” (Jerry Goodman) he has also left town The threat of Ebola made everyone fear ‘So Time made health workers their Man of the Year Kim K bared her assets glossed up till they shone But most folks on the net shrugged and left the whole thing alone Some guy near the White House hopped up over the wall And since the door was unlocked he just strolled down the hall The ice bucket challenge made some hairdos a mess But it raised lots of money to help fight ALS In their Little League Series one kid pitched a pearl As a young lady showed us how to “throw like a girl” Polar Vortex froze business The year started out rough But when we got defrosted things seemed to go well enough There were shootings, then lootings things kept turning bizarre Until a mad man came North to shoot two cops in a car We saw ISIS beheadings and car bombs galore Sadly, three different airliners got half way but no more Brad wed Angelina and George Clooney – Amal But some folks like Don Sterling could not find any pal There were midterm elections The GOP did quite well Will that help them to govern? It’s way too early to tell Sony thought it terrific and they’d have lots of fun If they made a joke movie in which they killed Kim Jung Un Derek Jeter retired one game at a time In most states, gay marriage is no longer a crime The NFL fumbled on domestic abuse We didn’t see the whole tape was their only excuse Rolling Stone ran a story that they later withdrew And more women blamed Cosby saying the press really knew Gwyneth Paltrow “decoupled” Taylor Swift told streamers “No!” In the kid’s movie Frozen Elsa sang “Let it go” Let not this year’s memories of sadness or sleaze Disturb you this day just give your heart ease Have faith that this New Year will bring a new sign And believe in yourself it will all work out fine Just lift up your spirits and some fruit of the vine And kiss ye a loved one and sing Auld Lange Syne And late in the evening as you watch the ball fall Wish yourself all the best Happy New Year to All!!

