ART CASHIN: We Are At Risk Of Hyperinflation

Art Cashin, director of floor operations for UBS Financial Services, is sounding the alarm on hyperinflation.”There is plenty of money around but it’s not finding its way into the system,” said Cashin in an interview with King World News.



By standards, the amount of liquidity that’s around the globe should be hyperinflationary. It is not. It is because when Bernanke flies over your house and drops millions of dollars in fresh cash on your lawn, you are so terrified you pick it up and store it in the garage. They’ve got to find a way to unlock all of that liquidity in the garages around the globe.

This is a very, very different time than virtually anything we’ve seen before.

