ART CASHIN: The Greek deal could turn into 'financial ebola'

Wall Street legend Art Cashin says the Greek debt crisis can spread across the world like Ebola.

In an interview with King World News, he said Greece’s deal with Europe to extend its bailout by four months does nothing to stave off the potential for a real economic disaster:

“This can turn into a financial Ebola. We learned from Lehman and other things that people don’t fully understand the fact that we live in a world of geopolitics and linking from continent to continent — contagion can break out anywhere and you never know how far it goes.”

Cashin said Europe agreed to the deal out of concern that it could collapse Greek banks, adding that it looks like Greece is basically just kicking the can down the road.

Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem announced the agreement Friday that will give the new Greek government more time to bargain for longer-term debt relief with its creditors.

