PRESENTING: Art Cashin's annual Christmas poem featuring the Cubs, Bob Dylan, and Donald Trump

Legendary New York Stock Exchange floor trader and director of floor operations for UBS Art Cashin just sent out his annual Wall Street Christmas poem.
As always, he threw in some of the year’s financial highlights such as the Fed’s December rate hike.
But he also wove in a few of the year’s top sports and celebrity moments. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, the president-elect.
In any case, it’s certainly worth the read as we head into the holidays.
‘Tis three days before Christmas
and at each brokerage house
The only thing stirring
was the click of a mouse
Down on the Exchange
the tape inches along
Brokers bargained and traded
as they hummed an old song
The Fed turned data dependent
or so they would claim
Yet they hiked in December
though the data looked tame
The Cubs took the series
the Broncos the Bowl
And Villanova are champs
with a last second goal
Cleveland won a title
after fifty-two years
As LeBron held the trophy
it moved him to tears
Donald Trump got elected
to the pollster’s surprise
Since that day in November
we see stocks on the rise
Bob Dylan got a Nobel
it doesn’t get any better
He didn’t go pick it up
he just sent them a letter
Samsung phones had some problems
with combustion a woe
While millions wandered widely
playing Pokémon Go
Yet there’s still Cosby and Kim K
they sure don’t bring us cheer
But it’s Christmastime, Alice
and Santa is near
So stop looking backwards
have a cup of good cheer
And kiss you a loved one
raise your hopes for next year
And amidst all the trading
Christmas themes we will heed
And share our good fortune
with families in need
And tomorrow they will pause
as we wait on the bell
To sing a tradition
a song for old “Nell”
Don’t let this year’s problems
impede Christmas Cheer
Resolve to be happy
throughout the New Year
And resist ye Grinch feelings
let joy never stop
Put the bad at the bottom
keep the good on the top
So count up your blessings
along with your worth
You’re still living here
in the best place on earth
And think ye of wonders
that light children’s eyes
And hope Santa will bring you
that Christmas surprise
So play ye a carol
by Mario Lanza
Unless you are waiting
to celebrate Kwanzaa
Hanukkah’s coming
But Ramadan’s gone
Different folks, different holidays
yet each spirit lives on
Whatever your feast is
we hope you all still
Find yourself just surrounded
by folks of goodwill
Friday, as the bell rings
hark to your heart’s call
And as Santa would shout
Merry Christmas to All!
